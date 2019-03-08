Police just confiscated $1.7 million worth of weed and edibles in Toronto

Cannabis edibles aren't legal to buy or sell in Canada just yet, but they're still available pretty much anywhere—or at least they were until cops nabbed nearly $2 million worth of weed and weed candy off the black market.

York Regional Police issued a warning on Friday to notify cannabis users of a massive raid that produced more than $1.7 million in "illegal cannabis and cannabis edibles that appear to look like common candy."

One man from the City of Vaughan was arrested in connection with the investigation, which police say involved a commercial building near Keele and Steeles and a dispensary at 191 Baldwin Street in Toronto's Kensington Market.

"Many of the products were not adequately labelled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear," reads the police media release, which notes that parents should be particularly vigilant in ensuring "children have no access to these harmful products."

Police released plenty of photos to show parents what, exactly, these colourful marijuana products look like.

They found ganja-infused gummy bears...

Cannabis cotton candy...

THC lollipops...

Chocolate shatter bars...

There were a lot of shatter bars. Check out the full haul right here courtesy of York Regional Police. You know, to protect the children.