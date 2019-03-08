Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis candy toronto

Police just confiscated $1.7 million worth of weed and edibles in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cannabis edibles aren't legal to buy or sell in Canada just yet, but they're still available pretty much anywhere—or at least they were until cops nabbed nearly $2 million worth of weed and weed candy off the black market.

cotton candyYork Regional Police issued a warning on Friday to notify cannabis users of a massive raid that produced more than $1.7 million in "illegal cannabis and cannabis edibles that appear to look like common candy."

One man from the City of Vaughan was arrested in connection with the investigation, which police say involved a commercial building near Keele and Steeles and a dispensary at 191 Baldwin Street in Toronto's Kensington Market.

"Many of the products were not adequately labelled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear," reads the police media release, which notes that parents should be particularly vigilant in ensuring "children have no access to these harmful products."

cannabis candy raid torontoPolice released plenty of photos to show parents what, exactly, these colourful marijuana products look like.

They found ganja-infused gummy bears...

cannabis candy raid torontoCannabis cotton candy...

cannabis candy raid torontoTHC lollipops...

cannabis candy raid torontoChocolate shatter bars...

cannabis candy raid torontoThere were a lot of shatter bars.cannabis candy raid torontoCheck out the full haul right here courtesy of York Regional Police. You know, to protect the children. 

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Police just confiscated $1.7 million worth of weed and edibles in Toronto

Popular Hawaiian matcha cafe to open first store in Toronto

Toronto is getting a store for cricket and ant candy

Toronto Food Events: Craft Beer Festival, Pizza Showdown, Free Rice Noodles, Sugar Shack

Popular Toronto restaurant abruptly closes after four years

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

A popular Toronto jerk spot is opening a downtown location

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Cru, Aviator, Kupfert & Kim