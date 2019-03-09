One of Toronto's only Moroccan restaurants is closing

Toronto doesn't have many Moroccan restaurants, and it looks like the city is losing another one.

The French-Moroccan spot Atlas on Dupont has announced that after two years, the restaurant is calling it quits after struggling to break even.

"It was a hard decision, but it was the right one,"said Chef Doug Penfold. "There's not enough support or interest in Moroccan food."

According to an Instagram post, Atlas will be closing officially on March 16 to focus on "upcoming projects."

The project in question: a new French bistro called Lapineau on King Street, which Penfold describes as a "faster-paced" project.

That project is still a long way down the road, but Penfold says he hopes to one day bring Atlas back in the future, when Toronto is ready for "something that's not just French or Italian."