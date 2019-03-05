Eat & Drink
The top 5 new halal restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
New halal restaurants in Toronto comprise a lot of fast food favourites, but it doesn't stop there. These recently opened restaurants also give those with a halal diet options for Indian street food, Montreal smoked meat, and much more.

Here are my picks for the top new halal restaurants in Toronto.

Chaska

Not only are all meats halal at the new Chaska Express location of this Indian street food brand in the Atrium on Bay, all chicken is free run and all lamb is grass fed.

SumiLicious

Smoked meat and Portuguese-style chicken sandwiches are totally halal at this Scarborough deli, so those on a halal diet can get a worry-free taste of Montreal.

Scotty Bons

Named for the scotch bonnet pepper that's ubiquitous in island cuisine, you can build your own roti, rice bowls or poutine at this restaurant near Eglinton and Warden that specializes in halal scratch cooking.

Jessy's Pizza

Not only can you find elusive Halifax donair at this Roncesvalles Village pizza joint, you can also get it on a pizza and it's totally halal.

Burgers n' Fries Forever

This newcomer blasted onto the halal scene with outrageous burgers and poutines at their first Toronto location, right on Ossington.

