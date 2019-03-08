Popular Hawaiian matcha cafe to open first store in Toronto

Toronto is matcha crazy— so much so that we already have several stores dedicated to the bright green tea loaded with antioxidants.

Well, good news, matcha fans: it looks like we’re poised to get another.

Matcha Stand Maiko is a premium matcha shop brand based in Hawaii, serving drinks and snacks made using only the highest quality Uji matcha from Harima Garden, a producer that’s been around since 1858. They already have a handful of locations in the U.S. with plans to open at least a dozen more, as well as a location in B.C. that opened January 2019.

They also serve hojicha, a toastier, richer tea already found alongside matcha on menus at places like Tsujiri and Saryo. They also make their own ice cream, sponge cake, waffle cones and adzuki bean paste in house.

Matcha Stand Maiko also brings together two of soft serve’s biggest trends: matcha and gold leaf.

A page on the official Matcha Stand Maiko website says a Toronto location is currently under construction and slated to open in 2019, but doesn’t say where or when yet. Matcha maniacs, stay tuned.