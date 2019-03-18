Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pick 6ix sports

Drake's new Toronto sports bar is opening this week

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After news dropped that a Drake-owned restaurant was reinventing itself, the sports bar that will be taking its place has announced when it’ll be opening its doors.

Pick 6ix Sports (formerly known as Pick 6ix) at 33 Yonge said in an Instagram post it'll be opening this Friday, March 22.

They’ll apparently be serving “new drinks, and fresh modern pub fare” with a twist, with specialty menus seven days a week.

The original Pick 6ix suffered extensive damage after a summer rainstorm flooded the place in 2018.

There’s no word on what their opening hours will be, but Pick 6ix Sports’ Instagram says to stay tuned to their feed for more details.

Lead photo by

pick6ixsports

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Drake's new Toronto sports bar is opening this week

Cheesecake Factory might open another location in Mississauga

Toronto is getting another cheesecake on a stick pop-up

This Week on DineSafe: Miku, Wheat Sheaf, Chubby's, Kairali, Wing Machine, Aroma

Popular Japanese ramen chain opening first Toronto location

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

The top 10 vegan pizza in Toronto

Popular Toronto halal burger joint is getting another location