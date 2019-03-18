Drake's new Toronto sports bar is opening this week

After news dropped that a Drake-owned restaurant was reinventing itself, the sports bar that will be taking its place has announced when it’ll be opening its doors.

Pick 6ix Sports (formerly known as Pick 6ix) at 33 Yonge said in an Instagram post it'll be opening this Friday, March 22.

They’ll apparently be serving “new drinks, and fresh modern pub fare” with a twist, with specialty menus seven days a week.

The original Pick 6ix suffered extensive damage after a summer rainstorm flooded the place in 2018.

There’s no word on what their opening hours will be, but Pick 6ix Sports’ Instagram says to stay tuned to their feed for more details.