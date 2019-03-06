Drake's Pick 6ix restaurant in Toronto is re-opening as a sports bar

Following extensive storm damage from 2018’s summer floods, Pick 6ix is now finally reopening its doors, sans sushi. Burgers and wings are replacing omakase and lobster at the restaurant, being reinvented as Pick 6ix Sports.

Opening toward the end of March in the original Pick 6ix space at 33 Yonge in the Financial District, the revamped menu comes to us courtesy of Executive Chef Ivan Bailey (Mistura, Celestin). While under new management, Toronto rapper Drake is apparently still involved.

This new concept looks to involve specialty menus seven days a week including a 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. happy “hour,” half-price bottles of wine from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a $6 burger menu, and beef brisket nachos with lots of cheese sauce.

The menu will also boast a local and international craft beer list, martinis, pizza, and fish and chips. The space has been fully redesigned with black walnut tabletops, large booth seating, flat screen TVs, billiards, a summer patio and a VIP private dining area.