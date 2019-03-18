Cheesecake Factory might open another location in Mississauga

Toronto loves to line up for things, and a whole new mall is about to be blessed with our legendary queues that are hours long.

This could be a reality if a new Cheesecake Factory rumoured to be opening at Square One is received the same way as the first one to hit Toronto at Yorkdale Mall was. The Misssauga mall could become the newest place to find Cheesecake Factory's legendary cakes and James-Joyce-length menu.

Rumours swirled this week on Mississauga.com as they reported that "multiple industry sources and a well-placed source" could confirm the chain was discussing the possibility of a Cheesecake Factory location inside or near Square One.

Square One and adjacent properties are managed by Oxford Properties, the same company that manages Yorkdale. Whether or not these rumours are true, food lovers still have a lot to look forward to with the opening of a brand new “Food District” at Square One on April 1.

We've reached out to Oxford Properties for comment and confirmation.