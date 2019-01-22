Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Massive new food hall coming to Mississauga

Square One is Toronto’s latest mall to seriously step up its food court game.

In the wake of Union station entirely revamping its food court and major additions to the food court at Scarborough Town Centre, brand new “The Food District” at Square One will have vendors for everything from chocolate to BBQ and floral arrangements.

Slated to open on April 1, 2019 in the mall’s West Expansion, local vendors in the area will include The Pie Commission, Blackjack BBQ, Hale, La Carnita, Sweet Jesus and Village Juicery.

At over 40,000 square feet and with about 20 vendors in total, there’ll also be a Dal Moro’s Pasta outpost, as well as spots to get oils, spices, charcuterie and teas. Additional, interactive space The District Kitchen will be capable of hosting classes, dinner parties and special events.

Here is the full list of merchants Square One will be welcoming to The Food District:

  • Arvinda's
  • Bake Three Fifty
  • Blackjack BBQ 
  • Blossom Moments
  • BRØD
  • Craft Chippery
  • Chocollata Gourmet 
  • Dal Moro's Pasta
  • Hale Coffee
  • Kingston Olive Oil Co.
  • La Carnita
  • MidiCi
  • Pier 87 Fish Market & Grill
  • Plancha
  • Seed to Sausage
  • Sugar King Factory
  • Sweet Jesus
  • Tao Tea Leaf
  • The Box Donut
  • The Macaroon Boutique
  • The Pie Commission
  • Village Juicery

The opening of The Food District stands to create over 250 new full- and part-time jobs, so if you could use one of those, head to the mall on March 1 and 2 for a career fair.

CNW Group/Square One Shopping Centre

