Massive new food hall coming to Mississauga

Square One is Toronto’s latest mall to seriously step up its food court game.

In the wake of Union station entirely revamping its food court and major additions to the food court at Scarborough Town Centre, brand new “The Food District” at Square One will have vendors for everything from chocolate to BBQ and floral arrangements.

Slated to open on April 1, 2019 in the mall’s West Expansion, local vendors in the area will include The Pie Commission, Blackjack BBQ, Hale, La Carnita, Sweet Jesus and Village Juicery.

At over 40,000 square feet and with about 20 vendors in total, there’ll also be a Dal Moro’s Pasta outpost, as well as spots to get oils, spices, charcuterie and teas. Additional, interactive space The District Kitchen will be capable of hosting classes, dinner parties and special events.

Here is the full list of merchants Square One will be welcoming to The Food District:

Arvinda's

Bake Three Fifty

Blackjack BBQ

Blossom Moments

BRØD

Craft Chippery

Chocollata Gourmet

Dal Moro's Pasta

Hale Coffee

Kingston Olive Oil Co.

La Carnita

MidiCi

Pier 87 Fish Market & Grill

Plancha

Seed to Sausage

Sugar King Factory

Sweet Jesus

Tao Tea Leaf

The Box Donut

The Macaroon Boutique

The Pie Commission

Village Juicery

The opening of The Food District stands to create over 250 new full- and part-time jobs, so if you could use one of those, head to the mall on March 1 and 2 for a career fair.