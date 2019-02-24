Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
donuts toronto

The top 5 new donuts in Toronto

New donuts to come out of Toronto are fluffy, perfectly dipped, and come in all kinds of creative flavours. Whether you're more of a Boston Cream traditionalist or prefer fancy flavours like elderflower, hibiscus, lavender and rosewater, these new shops have a donut for everyone.

Here are my picks for the top new donuts in Toronto.

Dipped

Hand-dipped donuts from this tiny Kensington window come in thoughtful flavours that rotate often like orange rosemary, lemon lavender and London Fog.

Glory Hole on Gerrard

There's now an outpost of one of Toronto's favourite donut shops on the opposite side of town from the original location. They're known for their toast & butter flavour, but are always coming up with new ideas like Ferrero Rocher, Chunky Monkey or hibiscus rose.

Flipside

This brand new cafe in the Distillery District is serving up mini donuts in classic flavours like cinnamon sugar alongside not only coffee but local booze options.

Cops

The folks behind Baddies have come up with this concept housed in a little pink building in the King West area dealing exclusively in mini donuts and drip coffee.

MarJo Bakery

This internationally-influenced cafe does all kinds of baked goods including Spanish-style donuts.

