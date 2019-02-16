Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
little sister portland toronto

Toronto's popular Indonesian snack bar is opening a downtown location

Amy Carlberg
Toronto’s source for Indonesian street food is getting another location. That means more skewers and cocktails to go around—hooray! 

Little Sister plans to open a location at 102 Portland in late summer of 2019. It’s just one of many new spots to open recently near the bustling King West intersection.

Some have been similar expansions of previously existing businesses like Jimmy’s or Sara (intended to be the flipside of Rasa). There’s also Chubby’s Jamaican, technically under the umbrella of restaurant group Gusto 54 (who also have Gusto 101 on Portland).

The original Little Sister restaurant is still located on Yonge near Davisville.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

