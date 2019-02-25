Eat & Drink
jodies joint toronto

One of Toronto's most famous cannabis themed cafes just shut down

One of Toronto's most famous cannabis themed cafes is no more. Jodie's Joint in Kensington Market announced they were closed in a vague statement posted to Instagram last week.

When reached for comment, owner Jodie Emery wouldn't get into specifics about the closure and only echoed the post's statement about learning experiences and looking forward to the future.

She declined to specifically outline the “variety of factors and circumstances” behind the closure.

The cannabis rights activist's spouse Marc Emery (they're currently separated) is currently facing allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The couple are known as the “Prince of Pot” and the “Princess of Pot,” Marc Emery the founder of a string of pot stores called Cannabis Culture.

Only 25 licences for pot stores are being issued across Ontario by April, with only five located in Toronto.

There had been potential plans in the works to make Jodie’s Joint into an Amsterdam-style weed cafe possibly permitting smoking inside and/or selling cannabis but as of the closure Emery was unable to secure a dispensary license under Ontario's dispensary lottery system.

