The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2019

Winterlicious is back in Toronto for 2019! The popular prix fixe program will run from January 25 to February 7, featuring lunch and dinner options at price points lower than usual at restaurants all around the city. 

Wondering where to eat this time around? We have some suggestions.

While partaking in the fun this year make sure to submit your delectable food photos to our photo challenge using the hashtag #blogTOLicious on Instagram.

We'll be selecting our ten favourite photos before letting you vote for three lucky winners. Prizes for the top three vote-receivers will be gift certificates from the following Toronto restaurants.

The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

Hector Vasquez at Momo San

