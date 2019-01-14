This Week on DineSafe: Tim Horton's, Fat Bastard Burrito, McDonald's, The Captain's Boil

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe we learn that two locations of a popular burrito joint got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Fat Bastard Burrito in Liberty Village and Bloor West Village both landed conditional passes last week. 

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aroma (500 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Fat Bastard Burrito (2400 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat.
McDonald's (6344 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: January 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Gale's Snack Bar (539 Eastern Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Jack Astor's (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: January 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: January 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Captain's Boil (2655 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Don Don Izakaya (130 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 6, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Fat Bastard Burrito (126 Atlantic Ave.)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C.
Owl of Minerva (5324 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pancho's Bakery (1015 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Horton's (176 Front St. East)
  • Inspected on: January 9, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Avenue Open Kitchen (7 Camden St.)
  • Inspected on: January 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Subway (67 Richmond St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 10, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

