This Week on DineSafe: Tim Horton's, Fat Bastard Burrito, McDonald's, The Captain's Boil

This week on DineSafe we learn that two locations of a popular burrito joint got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Fat Bastard Burrito in Liberty Village and Bloor West Village both landed conditional passes last week.
Aroma (500 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: January 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: January 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat.
- Inspected on: January 7, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: January 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 6, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C.
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Subway (67 Richmond St. West)
- Inspected on: January 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.