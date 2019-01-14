This Week on DineSafe: Tim Horton's, Fat Bastard Burrito, McDonald's, The Captain's Boil

This week on DineSafe we learn that two locations of a popular burrito joint got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Fat Bastard Burrito in Liberty Village and Bloor West Village both landed conditional passes last week.

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Aroma (500 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Fat Bastard Burrito (2400 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat.

Inspected on: January 7, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Ave.)

Inspected on: January 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Jack Astor's (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: January 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Don Don Izakaya (130 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 6, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Fat Bastard Burrito (126 Atlantic Ave.)

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C.

Owl of Minerva (5324 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Avenue Open Kitchen (7 Camden St.)

Inspected on: January 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Subway (67 Richmond St. West)