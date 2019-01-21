Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
pulp kitchen closed

One of Toronto’s original juice bars just closed

Those who prefer their juice with extra pulp have just lost a valuable resource for their liquid diet.

After 10 years, Pulp Kitchen in Riverside has ceased serving their signature juices and vegan food. A sign currently posted on the door notifies customers of their permanent closure. 

The business had wandered from place to place over the years, even moving to three different sides of the Queen and Broadview. They also once had a short-lived location on the Danforth.

Though Pulp Kitchen may have been one of the first places in Toronto to serve vegan food and smoothies, it's become far from the only one, and their latest location didn't incorporate the fresh-feeling design elements that have become de rigueur in this Instagram era.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

