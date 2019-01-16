One of Toronto's favourite bars for fancy cocktails is closing

If you’re a drinker of Manhattans, you might want to pop by Rush Lane before the month is over.

The bar, known for its amazing bartenders and cocktail expertise, announced on social media that its final last call will be on January 27.

Some of the people behind Rush Lane will be moving on to pursue exciting work at beverage consultation company Libation Ltd., which does training, events, ambassadors, on-site wine and spirit education...you name it.

The promises they’ve got a couple “wild things” planned for their last few weeks in business, like big discounts on some of the best whisky and scotch in Toronto from their back bar.

The space had been open for four and a half years, and with its closure the Queen West strip, stands to lose some of its most recognizable neon art and mural work.

They appear to be selling off a round of items from the bar on Kijiji, so if you’ve always coveted an eccentric mirror, art piece, or collection of a hundred records for $50 from Rush Lane, now’s your chance to own a little piece of Toronto’s cocktail bar scene that’s about to disappear forever.