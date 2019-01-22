Here's what Canada's new Food Guide looks like

Eat more vegetables. Drink more water. Choose whole grains over refined flour. Plant-based proteins are what's up: It's all the stuff your intelligent, health concious friends have been saying for years, only now it's been blessed by the government.

Health Canada just dropped a brand new, remarkably different kind of food guide with updated nutritional recommendations for the first time since 2007.

Unlike every version of the document since 1977, 2019's Food Guide doesn't feature little food cartoons divided into four separate sections (you know, grains products, fruits and vegetables, meat and alternatives and the dairy industry milk.)

Healthy eating is more than the foods you eat! The new #Canadasfoodguide is no longer a “one size fits all” document, but an online suite of resources. Check out our mobile-friendly website! https://t.co/pGcM7iY2hc #EatWellLiveWell 📱 pic.twitter.com/gmz3WdQu3r — GovCanHealth (@GovCanHealth) January 22, 2019

Instead, the front page of the guide promimently features a plate half-filled with broccoli, carrots, strawberries, blueberries, apples, bell peppers, red cabbage, spinach, tomatoes, sweet potatoes and green peas.

The other side of the plate is split in half with protein-rich foods (eggs, nuts, steak, chicken, tofu, fish and lentils) on top and whole grains (quinoa, brown rice, wild rice, whole grain bread and whole grain pasta) on the bottom.

"Have plenty of vegetables and fruits," reads a block of text on one side of the place. "Eat protein foods," reads another, as well as "Make water your drink of choice" and "Choose whole grains."

No portion sizes or food groups here — just a few words of encouragement: "Eat a variety of healthy foods each day."

A one-page educational poster version of the 62-page guide also includes some healthy eating tips at the bottom, as well as a URL for the online version, where said healthy eating tips are explained in more detail.

The federal government recommends that Canadians do the following to eat well and live well:

It's common sense stuff, which is good since they'll be teaching these things in public schools moving forward.

You can read more on the Health Canada's website, where recipes, resources and healthy eating tips have been posted for people of all different age groups and lifestyles.