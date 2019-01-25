Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Harry Potter bar crawl toronto

You can soon go on a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl in Toronto

You don't need to go all the way to Hogsmeade for a Butterbeer this winter, because the Three Broomsticks is coming to Toronto by way of a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl.

The Butterbeer Bar Crawl is back on March 30 to spread wizarding world cheer across four bars for the second year in a row.

Witches and wizards are once again encouraged to break out their travelling cloaks and get ready for a night of all the tastiest potions and elixirs this side of The Lockhart.

Look forward to filling your goblets with Firewhiskey because each bar is getting decked out Hogwarts-style and hosting a series of Tri-Wizard-themed challenges at every stop.

Prizes, merch and more are included as well, and there's even a Yule Ball-style after party to cap it all off.

Early bird tickets are $25, so get them before they're gone—if you want to drink enough mead to inspire Professor Slughorn to come out of retirement, that is.

