A Harry Potter-themed bar crawl is coming to Toronto

Harry Potter fans will soon have the chance to get confunded together, because a Butterbeer Bar Crawl is coming to Toronto this summer.

The Butterbeer Bar Crawl is happening this June and will see four downtown bars transformed into the full Three Broomsticks drinking experience, beginning at The Fifth and moving from there.

You'll have the chance to get crookshanked from firewhisky and drink until your Patronus becomes a Droxy as there'll be themed drinks, prizes, and a Tri-Wizard challenge at each location.

Patrons are encouraged to grab their freshest wizarding robes and stay for the Yule Ball after party, with a portion of all proceeds going to a local charity.

The Butterbeer Bar Crawl is on June 2 with early bird tickets starting at $25.