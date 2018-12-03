Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Onoir, 7-Eleven, Ramen Raijin, Ehwa, The Beet, Subway, Wild Wing

This week on DineSafe, we learn that some of Toronto's best spots for ramen, late-night Chinese and gluten-free eats landed conditional passes upon inspection. Some even managed to rack up a staggering seven infractions. Yikes!

Find out what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Osmow's (2439 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
7-Eleven (372 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ehwa (16 Isabella St.)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Onoir (620 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ramen Raijin (24 Wellesley St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Beet (2968 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Karahi Point (2201 Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
RaviSoups (1533 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Short & Sweet Bakeshop (1945 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Subway (1763 Eglinton Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Perfect Chinese Restaurant (4386 Sheppard Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 29, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
What A Bagel (130 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: November 30, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

