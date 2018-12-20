Toronto bar patrons may have been exposed to measles

Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Greater Toronto Area, prompting health officials to issue a warning for anyone who may have visited the same places as the adult patient over the past week.

The Halton Region Health Department announced on Wednesday that it's investigating the case of an adult from Burlington whose illness "led to potential exposures in public settings" during the period between December 13 and 17.

Five key locations are listed in the health department's warning, most of them in and around the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Burlington.

One popular Toronto spot does appear on the list, however: Amsterdam BrewHouse next to Lake Ontario.

Those who happened to visit the massive waterfront establishment on Queens Quay West between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. this past Sunday, December 16, are encouraged to check their immunization records for two doses of the measles vaccine or contact their nearest public health unit.

Infants, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems should contact their health care providers regardless, if they were in the area, as measles — which is highly contagious and spreads by air — can be dangerous, if not deadly in certain demographics.

"Watch for symptoms of measles until 21 days after exposure," reads the notice. "These include a high fever, cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose); sore eyes or sensitivity to light; small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth; and a red rash lasting four to seven days."

Other locations in which people may have been exposed to measles include the Longos at 3455 Wyecroft Road in Oakville, a Cogeco store at 950 Syscon Road in Burlington, and the Outlet Collection at Niagara in the Niagara-on-the-lake.

Measles, while potentially dangerous, remains rare in the province of Ontario, though there have been other lab-confirmed cases reported in Toronto this year.

The Canadian government says on its website that twenty-eight cases of measles have been reported across the country in 2018 so far, but that "there are large measles outbreaks reported across Europe which have affected a large number of countries."