patios toronto

The top 10 lakeside patios in Toronto

Lakeside patios in Toronto are somewhat scarce, making by the water seating a hot commodity in the summer. While there are only a handful to choose from, these patios are often able to accommodate hundreds, meaning your chances of scoring a seat with a view are extremely favourable.

Here are my picks for the top lakeside patios in Toronto.

The Goodman Pub & Kitchen

This massive bar and restaurant on Queens Quay boasts picturesque views of Toronto's waterfront. Grab a spot on their spacious patio and sip on some sangria. 

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Grab a picnic table and order up some drinks on The Keating Channel patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Keating Channel

Perched next to the water, this casual patio is an idyllic destination for afternoon drinks with friends in the Port Lands. Picnic tables perfectly complement the by-the-water vibe.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Fried chicken and waterfront views are a match made in heaven on the Joe Bird patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Joe Bird

This Harbourfront restaurant is a jack-of-all-trades spot for fried and BBQ chicken as well as a killer view of the lake when you snag a spot on the patio. It's really the star of the entire space.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

You can only visit The Slip during the warmer months of the year. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Slip

This Harbourfront spot has all the bells and whistles necessary for a killer patio. It has an amazing view of the lake, a menu with all the pub grub you could ever want and enough room for you and 250 of your friends.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Spend your day catching rays at the Amsterdam Brewhouse. Photo by blogTO.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

This popular brewery can accommodate hundreds of people spread out over three patios. Snag a Muskoka chair perched over the water and take in the view. Of course, the bar menu here makes beer its focus, serving its namesake draughts, casks and bottles from the cellar.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Cabana Pool Bar boasts on the biggest patios in Toronto. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cabana Pool Bar

With a vibe that's more 'South Beach' than 'Toronto,' this massive waterfront venue promises exactly what its name suggests, shady private cabanas with bottle service, a pool to show off this season's bikinis and a bar stocked with premium spirits.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Stay shady on the Pie Bar waterfront patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Pie Bar

The Harbourfront spot makes fresh pasta and Neapolitan pizza from scratch in an open kitchen. If that's not impressive enough, they have a fab patio with epic waterfront and boardwalk views. 

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Against The Grain at Corus Quay is a dependable Toronto spot for a meal with a view. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Against The Grain

Next to Sugar Beach, this vast lake-facing terrace attached to the Corus Building is the perfect spot to kick back over drinks. It's most inviting in the sun-drenched afternoon.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Bluffer's Restaurant is the perfect spot to check out all the boats in The Bluffs. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bluffer's Restaurant

The restaurant located in the Scarborough Bluffs has a wraparound patio that sits right on the water. Take in all the aquatic activity going on in the Bluffs on a sunny afternoon.

Lakeside Patio Toronto

Sip coffee or cocktails on the Boxcar Social patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Boxcar Social

While the Harbourfront cafe is open year-round, it's particularly sweet in the summer with its sprawling patio overlooking the Natrel Pond and Lake Ontario beyond that.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Goodman Pub. With files from Amy Grief.

