The top 10 lakeside patios in Toronto

Lakeside patios in Toronto are somewhat scarce, making by the water seating a hot commodity in the summer. While there are only a handful to choose from, these patios are often able to accommodate hundreds, meaning your chances of scoring a seat with a view are extremely favourable.

Here are my picks for the top lakeside patios in Toronto.

This massive bar and restaurant on Queens Quay boasts picturesque views of Toronto's waterfront. Grab a spot on their spacious patio and sip on some sangria.

Perched next to the water, this casual patio is an idyllic destination for afternoon drinks with friends in the Port Lands. Picnic tables perfectly complement the by-the-water vibe.

This Harbourfront restaurant is a jack-of-all-trades spot for fried and BBQ chicken as well as a killer view of the lake when you snag a spot on the patio. It's really the star of the entire space.

This Harbourfront spot has all the bells and whistles necessary for a killer patio. It has an amazing view of the lake, a menu with all the pub grub you could ever want and enough room for you and 250 of your friends.

This popular brewery can accommodate hundreds of people spread out over three patios. Snag a Muskoka chair perched over the water and take in the view. Of course, the bar menu here makes beer its focus, serving its namesake draughts, casks and bottles from the cellar.

With a vibe that's more 'South Beach' than 'Toronto,' this massive waterfront venue promises exactly what its name suggests, shady private cabanas with bottle service, a pool to show off this season's bikinis and a bar stocked with premium spirits.

The Harbourfront spot makes fresh pasta and Neapolitan pizza from scratch in an open kitchen. If that's not impressive enough, they have a fab patio with epic waterfront and boardwalk views.

Next to Sugar Beach, this vast lake-facing terrace attached to the Corus Building is the perfect spot to kick back over drinks. It's most inviting in the sun-drenched afternoon.

The restaurant located in the Scarborough Bluffs has a wraparound patio that sits right on the water. Take in all the aquatic activity going on in the Bluffs on a sunny afternoon.

While the Harbourfront cafe is open year-round, it's particularly sweet in the summer with its sprawling patio overlooking the Natrel Pond and Lake Ontario beyond that.