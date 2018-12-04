The top 5 new restaurants on Dundas West

New restaurants on Dundas West only add to an already vibrant food scene along the street, which means they have to be especially impressive to stand out. These spots for Korean, Chinese, Italian, and of course, great drinks that opened this year are already commanding attention.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on Dundas West.

Small Korean sharing plates with modern twists like ssam lettuce wraps, bulgogi steak and crudo have proven popular at this spot at the corner of Dundas and Beaconsfield.

A pastel environment and Hong Kong influences (plus dishes like lobster mapo tofu and tons of cool wines and beers) make this hangout at Ossington the new place to be. Also, there’s dancing at night.

This skylit venue at Dundas and Ossington is awash in light wood and festooned with lots of plant life, which all serves as the ideal setting for enjoying a fun wine list and equally fun finger foods, like house sourdough, meats, cheeses, and even rotisserie chicken and fries.

The neighbourhood now has its own brewery in this spot at Bathurst that has a bottle shop and a full restaurant that does brunch.

Steakhouse Branca at the intersection where Lansdowne, College, and Dundas all meet has turned into this charming Italian place, serving sophisticated plates and even a mocktail or two.