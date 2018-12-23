The top 5 new Korean restaurants in Toronto

New Korean restaurants in Toronto definitely know how to fry up some chicken—but that's not all they do. Traditional Korean mains and banchan get a modern twist at some of these new arrivals in the city.

Here are my picks for the top new Korean restaurants in Toronto.

Located right in the heart of Koreatown North, cheesy fried chicken and beer go hand-in-hand. The epic Cheese Volcano Chicken is a must-try: this platter comes with a mountain of fried chicken with a bread bowl filled with gooey cheese.

This cute takeout restaurant on Dundas West specializes in hefty lunch boxes. Filled to the brim with purple rice and items like karaage, bulgogi, and kimchi, you're guaranteed a well-rounded meal of Korean classics here.

Little plates of Korean ingredients with an international twist are served at this Dundas West restaurant. Dishes like bulgogi and ssam feel less like a home cooked affair here and more like a special night out.

This gastropub in the Annex is a casual yet modern spot for date night friendly Korean eats. Try dishes like a deconstructed crispy bossam, or the most impressive dish: a samgyupsal platter that combines fries with pork belly for a creamy poutine-like dish.

Korean fried chicken might be the new Louisiana-style fry in Toronto. This Little Italy restaurant offers deliciously crunchy, Korean fried chicken combos served with fries and coleslaw à la Popeyes, but with the option of ingredients like coconut flakes or soy.