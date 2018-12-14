The top 5 new cheap eats in the Annex

New cheap eats in the Annex have lots to contend with. A student hub, it’s one of Toronto’s capitals for a quick and reasonably priced nosh. These new places, however, are already making their mark in the neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top new cheap eats in the Annex.

Shawarma made the way it is back in the Middle East, cooked on a rotating spit with lamb fat, now has a home at Spadina and Bloor. Ali Baba’s, meet your maker.

Late night poutine burritos are now on offer at this place conveniently located near Spadina, steps from St. George station and the U of T campus.

Ramen is always good for a low-priced filling meal, and now the area has this new spot for the Japanese noodle soup near Bathurst.

Indian meets Chipotle at this spot on Bathurst just north of Bloor that puts the emphasis on customization, with items like vegan butter chicken tacos and tandoori salmon salad.

It’s impossible to be hungry after a meal of roti, and this new place on Bloor near Bathurst is serving it up on the cheap.