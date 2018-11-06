Toronto is getting a Newfoundland themed store

Where you want bibimbap, borsch or bannock with bison, there's no shortage of authentic regional cuisine in multicultural Toronto.

Few neighbourhoods exemplify this fact better than Parkdale, where side-by-side, lined up along Queen Street West, you'll find spots specializing in food from Tibet, Japan, Poland, Mexico, India, Nepal, Greece, The Phillipines, Italy, France, French Polynesia, North Africa and now, Newfoundland.

Craig Pike, the East Coast actor-turned-entrepreneur behind Craig's Cookies, is expanding his footprint in Toronto with the creation of another business in Parkdale.

"We busted a hole in the wall to extend our kitchen in the back, and out front is a Newfoundland store!" he said of his new venture by email.

Located directly beside Craig's Cookies at 1537 Queen, the shop is called "NEWFOUNDLAND" — and it's exactly what it sounds like: a place to buy goods imported from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Think caramel logs, naval salt beef, 'Jam Jam' cookies and lots of the spice savoury.

Pike isn't the first person to have this idea in Ontario (apparently, there's some demand here for pickled pork scrunchions and pineapple crush) but his new store will be a unique addition to Toronto's food scene.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but things are coming along fast based on the store's Instagram profile — and customers are rabid for a taste of the Rock.

"Gonna have to learn how to make jiggs dinner for my roommates now!" commented one person on a picture of beef in a tub. "Pot liquor for DAYS b'y," wrote someone else.

I don't know what most of the comments mean, but there are tons of them — which usually means the shop will be poppin'.