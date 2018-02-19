The top 5 Russian restaurants in Toronto

The top Russian restaurants in Toronto have Eastern European classics that will make you feel like you're dining in Moscow. Order some borsch soup or beef stroganoff and wash it all down with shots of vodka, no chase.

Here are my picks for the top Russian restaurants in Toronto.

Soups at this simple spot on Dufferin just South of Steeles are one of the main draws here, with spicy tomato harchos and traditional borsch that definitely pass the authenticity test.

Glamorous banquets go hand in hand with Russian cuisine, and this family-run restaurant at Dufferin and Finch fills that niche to the tee. Bring a group of guests here for the full experience with live music nights and dance parties.

Located at Keele and Steeles, this pleasant little diner is actually Georgian, but serves food from all across Eastern Europe. Herring and potatoes go well with Borsch, vodka sold in increments of 100 grams (that's three shots) and Russian nut croissants to finish off the meal.

You can host your crew at this banquet hall, which is also located near the intersection of Keele and Steeles. Enjoy set meals of caviar, shrimp, and salads in an over-the-top but totally appropriate setting of gold and red decor.

This cozy Thornhill spot carries a mix of Russian and Jewish staples like holodets meat jelly and hummus that make this banquet hall a go-to for special celebrations with the family.