loblaws self scan

Loblaws launches shop and scan technology in Toronto

Do you wish you could do a little extra tedious work while you grocery shop? Well, Loblaws wants to help you. 

The grocery store mega-company is rolling out a trial test of its new "shop and scan" technology. The system allows shoppers to scan their items as they shop.

The idea is to save time by giving the customer the ability to scan the items themselves instead of a dedicated cashier. All you need is a phone with the app and a connection to the in-store WiFi. 

However, as the CBC reports, Walmart attempted a similar system that seemed to flop. Similarly, many despised the self-checkout interface that Loblaws introduced earlier this year as well. 

Whether shoppers will embrace Loblaws' new service will be seen, but judging by how many people still skip the self-checkout to scan their one single item through a live cashier line, it may not be for everyone. 

The new service will test in eight stores in the Greater Toronto Area in the coming weeks. Time to delete that to-do list app you don't use to make space for this one, maybe? 

