The top 5 restaurants in the Distillery District

Restaurants in the Distillery District both represent Toronto to those passing through one of the city’s most tourist-friendly neighbourhoods, and offer a cobblestone path to an escape for us living here. Seafood, French, Spanish and even a whole brewery await in this histoical area.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in the Distillery District.

Molecular takes on Spanish tapas are on offer at this elegant and sophisticated restaurant.

French bistro fare and quaint design at this restaurant fit right in with the old-world feel of the Distillery District.

Mexican food gets an upscale, modern treatment at this comfortable restaurant with signature oversized light fixtures glowing overhead.

This is the place to get oysters, seafood, steak, pasta and cocktails in this part of town.

This sprawling pub is home to one of Toronto’s most well known beer brands and has great bar snacks to boot.