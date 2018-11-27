Eat & Drink
distillery district restaurants

The top 5 restaurants in the Distillery District

Restaurants in the Distillery District both represent Toronto to those passing through one of the city’s most tourist-friendly neighbourhoods, and offer a cobblestone path to an escape for us living here. Seafood, French, Spanish and even a whole brewery await in this histoical area.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in the Distillery District.

Madrina

Molecular takes on Spanish tapas are on offer at this elegant and sophisticated restaurant.

Cluny

French bistro fare and quaint design at this restaurant fit right in with the old-world feel of the Distillery District.

El Catrin

Mexican food gets an upscale, modern treatment at this comfortable restaurant with signature oversized light fixtures glowing overhead.

Pure Spirits

This is the place to get oysters, seafood, steak, pasta and cocktails in this part of town.

Mill St. Brewpub

This sprawling pub is home to one of Toronto’s most well known beer brands and has great bar snacks to boot.

Hector Vasquez at Madrina

