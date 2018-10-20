Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
trendy restaurants toronto

10 new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don't want to miss

Trendy restaurants in Toronto maybe places you haven’t even heard of yet or maybe you’re sick of hearing about them. But for various reasons these buzzworthy spots seem to be on everyone’s it list right now. Good luck getting a table on Saturday night.

Here are some new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don’t want to miss.

Vatican Gift Shop

Enter through what appears to be a church gift shop to get at the Neapolitan-style pizzas and cocktails hidden inside Toronto’s hottest new bar in Leslieville.

SoSo Food Club

Nothing goes together like Chinese food, DJ nights, and wine...right? That’s the case at this new Dundas West restaurant anyway, from the creators of Otto’s Bierhalle.

Seoul Shakers

People curious to see what Bloordale cafe Holy Oak has turned into are packing this place that’s now an eccentrically decorated Asian snack bar.

Quetzal

Diners can't get enough of the handmade tortillas produced on a clay comal at this Little Italy place with entrancing low swooping ceilings and a menu of tacos, ceviche, and flame-grilled meats.

Le Swan

Everyone’s curious about the new incarnation of Swan on West Queen West which is Jen Agg’s latest project, a so-called French diner that does rotisserie chicken and late night fondue.

Regulars

Pop art creates tons of Insta-worthy moments in this high energy snack bar on King West.

Sofia

This restaurant in Yorkville is where to see and be seen while noshing on colourful Italian classics.

Paris Paris

Dundas West wine lovers can’t get enough of this breezy all-day bar with skylights, lots of luscious wood accents and a list of sparkling, whites, reds that keeps trendsetters coming back for more.

Petty Cash

King and Portland has always been where the party’s at in Toronto, and this addition to the scene keeps that reputation going strong with a fun interior and a bar menu that’s as representative of hummus as it is of fried chicken sandwiches and burgers.

Sara Restaurant

Minimalism, global small plates and even tabletop phone storage all come together to create a new dining experience at this just-opened restaurant on Portland that everyone’s talking about.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Quetzal

Join the conversation Load comments

