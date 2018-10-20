10 new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don't want to miss

Trendy restaurants in Toronto maybe places you haven’t even heard of yet or maybe you’re sick of hearing about them. But for various reasons these buzzworthy spots seem to be on everyone’s it list right now. Good luck getting a table on Saturday night.

Here are some new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don’t want to miss.

Enter through what appears to be a church gift shop to get at the Neapolitan-style pizzas and cocktails hidden inside Toronto’s hottest new bar in Leslieville.

Nothing goes together like Chinese food, DJ nights, and wine...right? That’s the case at this new Dundas West restaurant anyway, from the creators of Otto’s Bierhalle.

People curious to see what Bloordale cafe Holy Oak has turned into are packing this place that’s now an eccentrically decorated Asian snack bar.

Diners can't get enough of the handmade tortillas produced on a clay comal at this Little Italy place with entrancing low swooping ceilings and a menu of tacos, ceviche, and flame-grilled meats.

Everyone’s curious about the new incarnation of Swan on West Queen West which is Jen Agg’s latest project, a so-called French diner that does rotisserie chicken and late night fondue.

Pop art creates tons of Insta-worthy moments in this high energy snack bar on King West.

This restaurant in Yorkville is where to see and be seen while noshing on colourful Italian classics.

Dundas West wine lovers can’t get enough of this breezy all-day bar with skylights, lots of luscious wood accents and a list of sparkling, whites, reds that keeps trendsetters coming back for more.

King and Portland has always been where the party’s at in Toronto, and this addition to the scene keeps that reputation going strong with a fun interior and a bar menu that’s as representative of hummus as it is of fried chicken sandwiches and burgers.

Minimalism, global small plates and even tabletop phone storage all come together to create a new dining experience at this just-opened restaurant on Portland that everyone’s talking about.