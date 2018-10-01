This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Le Gourmand, Cibo, Sukhothai, Aroma, Osmow's

This week on DineSafe, one of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants was shutdown by city health inspectors. Sukhothai on Wellington St., just east of Yonge was closed down due to insects. Yikes!

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant (450 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased and stored ungraded eggs.

Station Cafe (866 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma (500 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Cibo (133 Yorkville Ave.)

Inspected on: September 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cool N2 (412 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.

Le Gourmand (152 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: September 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.

Inspected on: September 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: September 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sukhothai (52 Wellington St. East)

Inspected on: September 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects).

