This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Le Gourmand, Cibo, Sukhothai, Aroma, Osmow's

Posted 8 hours ago
Posted 8 hours ago
This week on DineSafe, one of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants was shutdown by city health inspectors. Sukhothai on Wellington St., just east of Yonge was closed down due to insects. Yikes!

Discover what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant (450 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased and stored ungraded eggs.
Station Cafe (866 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Walrus Pub & Beer Hall (187 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: September 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aroma (500 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Cibo (133 Yorkville Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cool N2 (412 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.
Le Gourmand (152 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
Mamma's Pizza (807 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Druxy's (610 University Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Osmow's (611 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sukhothai (52 Wellington St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects).
Tim Hortons (6220 Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: September 28, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

