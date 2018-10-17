Tokyo Smoke plans to transform Toronto cafes into weed dispensaries

Coffee and cannabis have long been known to go hand in hand, and soon Toronto could have coffee shop dispensaries of its own.

Tokyo Smoke has several locations here in town, cafes that appear on the surface just like any other with free WiFi, artsy design, espresso and sandwiches, but they also act as a head shop selling pipes, papers and grinders.

Soon, they could be selling the stuff that goes in those things as well.

Daniel Okorn, head of experiential marketing for Hiku Brands which owns Tokyo Smoke, told us the brand plans to apply for a dispensary license in Ontario once applications open.

"Once legalization occurs and the provincial government here in Ontario opens up licenses we'll definitely be looking to obtain one," Okorn admitted on the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast.

Right now the new government website is still the only place here you can legally buy from.

In other provinces like Manitoba, where laws are different, Tokyo Smoke is able to act more quickly. This week they're opening four new cafe dispensaries in Winnipeg where cannabis will be for sale.

As for Toronto, it won't be until at least next spring until Tokyo Smoke can legally sell cannabis in local cafes.