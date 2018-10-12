Taiwanese bubble tea chain YiFang opening first Toronto location

A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain is opening up in Toronto as part of a massive expansion in Canada.

The boba brand known for its fruit teas already has locations worldwide, but a recent Instagram post shows that the house-made black sugar pearls will soon be hitting Toronto as well.

It's unclear when exactly it'll be launching, but it looks like you'll be able to get the signature Yifang Fruit Tea or Black Sugar Soft Pearl drink at a trio of Toronto shops in the near future.

Locations include a spot on Yonge just south of Bloor, where Cafe M used to be, and another in Koreatown, replacing Hoja Luwei.

The third shop will be opening up in Chinatown at 315 Spadina Ave., giving the gaggle of neighbouring bubble tea shops a run for their money.