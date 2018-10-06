10 high end restaurants in Toronto worth the splurge

Some high-end restaurants in Toronto are just worth the splurge. Maybe it’s your birthday, someone’s visiting from out of town, or you just want to treat yo’ self. Whatever the occasion, these are the places to head for tasting menus and caviar when you’ve got a little extra money in the bank or just want to live for today.

Here are my picks for high-end restaurants in Toronto worth the splurge.

The set omakase menu is the only option at this Harbord Village sushi restaurant where seats are available by reservation only for $135 a person, and that doesn’t include drinks or tip. However, it does include 20 items of appetizers, sushi made with international ocean catches, and dessert.

Prepare to spend $89 a head for the multi-course tasting menu at this stunner near Queen and Spadina. You get a choice for most of the courses, and the restaurant is so beautifully decorated and the food so critically acclaimed it’s easily worth the cost.

Tasting menus are $75 at this romantic hideaway in Little Italy known for fresh pasta, precious small plates, cocktails and an extensive wine cellar. Beverage pairings run $50 - $90, but the drink matches the quality as the exquisite food here.

Ball out at this Buca location in one of Toronto’s classiest neighbourhoods with the crudo misto platter for $140, a daily selection of the highest quality seafood with unfiltered Sicilian olive oil, lemon, and sale de cervia. Really splurge by adding Siberian sturgeon caviar for an additional $160.

Pay $245 for 28 grams of Imperial Osetra caviar with blini, egg, chervil and shallot at this restaurant in Yorkville, but you’re guaranteed close attention in this small space, and can personally scrutinize every step of your food’s preparation in a teensy open kitchen.

The tasting menu at this place near Trinity Bellwoods costs $88, $72 for a wine pairing, but the Canadian-inspired menu here has been lauded by some of the country’s top restaurant authorities.

Really break the bank at this highly praised seafood restaurant near King and Bathurst where a 7-course tasting menu goes for $85, and an ounce tin of Imperial Osetra caviar with accompaniments goes for $160.

Appetizers alone hover around the $20 mark and your entree might be close to $50, but the stunning presentation and elevated technique at this St. Clair West restaurant doesn't disappoint.

In a high rise off Avenue Road, a salad alone here is going to cost more than $20 so if that shocks you, stay away. Appetizers also include 30 grams of sustainable caviar for $95 and entrees run around $50 or more for filet mignon, duck, wild halibut and the like.

This upper level restaurant near Osgoode station that’s part of the Momofuku empire serves seafood platters for $115, sturgeon caviar for $63, and expertly aged cuts of striploin, ribeye and filet mignon for around $75.