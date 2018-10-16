The top 10 family restaurants in Toronto

Family restaurants in Toronto can be tough to pick out sometimes, but once you’ve found a good one you never let it go. These are the places that families come back to time and time again for their good prices, big tables, kid-friendly offerings and delicious food that's fun to share.

Here are my picks for the top family restaurants in Toronto.

During the week, this outpost of a popular Italian joint in Little India gives out free Margherita pizzas for kids, but the familiar menu and casual environment also make it an easy choice for groups anytime.

An iPad ordering system makes mealtime seamless, and prices based on kids’ ages ($1.30 per year of age for dinner and $1.20 at lunch) make AYCE sushi and dim sum more affordable at this Chinatown spot.

Dine family-style on some of the city’s best barbecue that’s casual yet expert enough to satisfy everyone’s tastes. This Roncesvalles spot also has menus designed especially for kids.

This chain with multiple locations including one near Finch and Leslie is good for groups because of its capacious tables, and fast service means no grumpy family members complaining.

It doesn’t get much more heartwarming, homestyle and family-friendly than this Roncesvalles restaurant that dishes up big portions of plates nostalgic to Polish families from an equally sizeable menu.

You can get all kinds of piled-high combos of traditionally-prepared seafood that can really only be demolished by big groups at this sprawling restaurant full of fish tanks in Scarborough.

Yakitori izakaya is absolutely ideal for groups because there are so many items that everyone can pick and try a couple things, and portions are small enough for kids. Head to this Cabbagetown restaurant for a classic representation of a typical Japanese experience.

Spread out with the whole fam in this palatial Turkish restaurant in Scarborough. Feasts of kebabs and mezes are excellent for sharing.

Greek food is all about family, and this restaurant at the centre of Greektown on the Danforth knows all about how to feed yours with hearty meals of pita, dips and saganaki that—when lit theatrically on fire—is sure to get a gasp from the whole table.

Nothing is more classic than a night of Hakka Chinese food with family where everyone’s favourite entrees and sides are enthusiastically shared, and this restaurant with locations in Scarborough and Markham always does the trick.