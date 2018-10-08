10 cute restaurants in Toronto you need to see with your own eyes

Cute restaurants in Toronto might look incredible on Instagram, but to really get the full effect you have to actually go in person. Why order delivery through an app and eat at home when there are so many extraordinarily pretty places in the city to enjoy an aesthetically pleasing meal?

Here are some cute restaurants in Toronto you need to see with your own eyes.

Dine on precious plates of French fare like sprinkle-topped eclairs and luxe brunches accompanied by rose or champagne in this pretty pink-wallpapered pastel restaurant in Harbord Village.

Painted entirely pink and marked by a cool neon sign, even the pizza boxes have cute designs like polka dots at this itty-bitty Leslieville joint.

Not much is more delightful than fluffy, jiggly Japanese souffle pancakes, but they’re somehow even more pleasing in this minimal space in Kensington Market where the chairs have little bows on the back and there are plants everywhere.

Red checkered tablecloths provide the ideal backdrop for picture-perfect plates of Italian food, listed on a hand-lettered old-school-style menu at this Bloordale restaurant.

There’s a cool gradient colour effect on this pink building down an adorable side street in Little Italy. With a picnic bench patio facing a church and vintage booths inside salvaged from an old Chinese restaurant, the only thing more eye-catching than the design here is the food.

Sleek metallics and sophisticated finishes blend cool with cute at this Yorkville restaurant, but the prettiest part of this place is probably the back patio with twinkly lights, boho graphic patterning, little planters, wood and brick.

Bleachers, milk crate tables, marble and artsy wallpaper make this little Bloordale Aussie brunch spot so cute.

Awash in a pastel colour scheme that pays homage to Hong Kong of days past, this Chinese restaurant sets the cuteness bar for Dundas West high with original artwork, neon, tile, velvet and pink chopsticks.

A custom pattern on the walls that blends boldness and delicacy ties everything together at this breezy Dundas West all-day Italian restaurant.

This teensy tapas bar on West Queen West with scarce seating, lovely tiling and warm wood doubles as a darling marketplace and cafe.