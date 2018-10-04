Chinese rice noodle chain Shi Miao Dao opening first Toronto location

A popular chain for Chinese rice noodles is opening its very first location in Toronto where Jackpot Chicken Rice used to be.

Shi Miao Dao, which has over 750 locations in China, specializes in Yunnan-style rice noodles, also known as 'crossing-the-bridge' noodles, where soup and noodles are served separately.

It's not the chain's first foray into North America (it has a popular location in New York) but it'll be making its entry into Toronto with a restaurant at 318 Spadina Ave.

Known for their soups, Shi Miao Dao's bowls are pre-heated to 250C and can cook ingredients like veggies, eggs, and fish in a matter of 10 seconds—hence the chain's name, which translates to 'ready in ten seconds' in Chinese.

You can pick from four types of soup: original, tomato, mala—a spicy base with Sichuanese peppercorn—and cabbage. Noodles are meant to be combined at the table: the action of lifting the rice noodles over into the soup bowl is the 'crossing the bridge' part.

And with every order of noodles, you'll get sides of bean curds, black ear fungus, raw quail egg, ham, and a chicken wing.

While it's not clear when exactly the restaurant will launch, signs on the windows show Shi Miao Dao is gearing up to open soon.