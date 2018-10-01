Eat & Drink
skating beer toronto

Beer could be coming to skating rinks in Toronto

What's better than having knives strapped to the bottom of your feet? Having knives strapped to the bottom of your feet while drinking, of course.

If a proposal by Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon is seen to fruition, craft beer trucks could soon grace Toronto's skating rinks and parks.

The Ward 32 councillor is hoping that the new allowance will be passed, enabling craft beer vendors into the public spaces—something which currently requires a permit (and a ton of red tape).

The proposal follows Mayor John Tory's desires to legalize drinking in the parks as well, something that drew the sharp criticism of Premier Doug Ford. 

McMahon pointed out that people currently drink in the parks illegally anyway, regardless of laws, and that this year's Pride allowed for public drinking (within limits) and "the sky did not fall." 

The councillor hopes the new rules will be in place by winter, just in time for skating season. 

Jesse Milns

