City
Michael Ott
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis toronto

Doug Ford doesn't want beer or cannabis in Toronto parks

City
Michael Ott
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford seems to have some different plans for cannabis legalization than his staff. 

Earlier this week, the province said that smoking cannabis would be allowed wherever tobacco can be smoked currently. That indicates a relaxing of the former laws, where it could only be consumed in private households and other non-public places. 

However, Ford said today that he would push for his staff to no longer allow consumption in parks, contradicting the plans set in motion. 

"We won't be allowing [cannabis use] close to parks," the premier said to reporters

However, since Ford added that his priority was to keep children safe, his spokespeople are now saying he meant playgrounds, not parks. 

Ford also commented on Toronto mayor John Tory's remarks that he would like drinking alcohol in parks to be legalized. 

"I don't like people walking around drunk or smoking weed or any of that in a public area of a park," he said.

Whichever the province decides, cannabis legalization will come into effect on October 17. Make sure you double-check where you're allowed to indulge, though, as it seems the people deciding can't even make up their minds. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford doesn't want beer or cannabis in Toronto parks

Only in Toronto #32: Reid's Distillery, Mak European Deli, Junction City Wrestling

Toronto might finally get rid of its most outrageous city councillor

Toronto Mayor says drinking should be allowed in local parks

More Doug Ford protests planned for Toronto

There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Ontario announces cannabis retail store rules and laws

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories