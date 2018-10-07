Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
7 eleven toronto

7-Eleven is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sometimes, the world graces us with wonderful news that changes the game completely.

Today, that news comes in the form of a slushie-lover's dream come true: 7-Eleven now has delivery. 

That's right—the iconic source of week-old taco meat, cheap condoms and dubious-looking hot dogs will now deliver your late-night guilty-regret food right to your door.

The convenience store chain has partnered with Foodora to offer a huge selection of its stuff for delivery, including everything from chicken wings to beef jerky, gum to cold medicine, ice cream, bottles of soda, candy bars, and even a cup of coffee. 

You can even mix and match your slushie flavours and have them sent to you. Is this the future?

The service will begin with delivery hours between 10 a.m. and either 10 p.m. or midnight, depending on the day, with plans to move toward a 24-hour window. It has started in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary. 

Delivery fees fall between $3.50 and $4.50 depending on how much you order, but when you're sitting in your underwear watching your 12th episode of Say Yes to the Dress and reeeeaaaaaaally want a taquito, well, the price might be worth it.

Lead photo by

Josh Mikkel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 small restaurants in Toronto worth the squeeze

7-Eleven is now doing home delivery in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Dim Sum Queen, Emmer & Ash, Thor Espresso Bar

10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

The top 10 Jewish bakeries in Toronto

10 fancy restaurants in Toronto that take dining to the next-level

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Congee Star, Luckee, McDonald's, Starbucks

10 cute restaurants in Toronto you need to see with your own eyes