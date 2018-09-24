This Week on DineSafe: Piano Piano, Starbucks, Dogs & Coffee, Sunset Grill, Me Va Me

This week on DineSafe, one of Toronto's best Italian restaurants landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Piano Piano managed to get an alarming eight infractions, three of which were crucial.

Learn what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: September 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure room kept free from live birds or animals.

Kumo Sushi (562 Kipling Ave.)

Inspected on: September 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Piano Piano (88 Harbord St.)

Inspected on: September 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

ASAP City (2075 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Globe Meats (61 Signet Dr.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pickle Barrel Grand (1 Yorkdale Rd.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Sunset Grill (120 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: September 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Yueh Tung (126 Elizabeth St.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (3008A Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: September 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Me Va Me Kitchen Express (240 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)

Inspected on: September 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (47 Charles St. West)