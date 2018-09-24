This Week on DineSafe: Piano Piano, Starbucks, Dogs & Coffee, Sunset Grill, Me Va Me

This week on DineSafe, one of Toronto's best Italian restaurants landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Piano Piano managed to get an alarming eight infractions, three of which were crucial.
Learn what other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: September 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure room kept free from live birds or animals.
- Inspected on: September 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
ASAP City (2075 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: September 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Yueh Tung (126 Elizabeth St.)
- Inspected on: September 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (3008A Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: September 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: September 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)
- Inspected on: September 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (47 Charles St. West)
- Inspected on: September 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.