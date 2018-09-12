15 restaurants for an all you can eat dinner buffet in Toronto

Dinner buffets in Toronto are where to go to absolutely pig out. Options for unlimited steak, sushi, Indian, Chinese, vegetarian and sometimes more than one in the same place await those seeking giant portions and great deals. There are great buffets both within city limits and outside them, so wherever you are start working up an appetite now.

Here are my picks for the top dinner buffets in Toronto.

The giant grill is the centrepiece at this restaurant in Don Mills where you select ingredients and they’re cooked for you. The huge buffet section includes a selection of dim sum items, the dinner buffet $27 on weekdays and $32 on weekends (including Friday).

Thai, Japanese and Chinese are all gathered under one roof at this restaurant where the dinner buffet is $28.99 weekdays and $35.99 on weekends.

All-you-can-eat meat is the name of the game at Toronto’s location of this Brazilian steakhouse in the Entertainment District, $50 Sunday through Thursday and $57 Friday and Saturday for the “full experience” where waiters walk around offering selections of meats.

This Danforth restaurant is also a shrine to meat of the Brazilian ilk, their “all you can meat” dinners $48 on weekdays and $57 on weekends.

The Leslie location of this Middle Eastern restaurant with another spot on Eglinton does a dinner buffet for $22.95, $27.95 for Friday, Sunday and a first seating on Sunday, $29.95 for a second seating on Saturday that starts at 8 p.m.

Just $18 gets you a taste of what Little India has to offer with a decent variety of chicken, fish, meat and tandoori dishes.

Just outside the city

Weekday dinners where you can select from over 100 Italian items in a kitschy marketplace-themed environment are $19.95, weekend dinners $26.95 on Friday and $28.99 on Saturday and Sunday.

This epic buffet restaurant with a mind-blowing atmospheric interior in Brampton has pretty much everything: oysters, lobster sushi, bone marrow, BBQ duck, the list goes on. The dinner buffet is $27.99 on weekdays and $33.99 on weekends.

All manner of vegetarian foods including noodles, dim sum and even konjac sushi can be found at this Richmond Hill buffet that costs $19.88 for dinner on weekdays, $23.88 on weekends.

This restaurant with locations in Brampton and Mississauga has over 150 dishes to choose from in a 14,000-square-foot space, making $23.99 for dinner on weekdays and $27.99 on weekends one of the best buffet deals around.

This Markham restaurant does a grand buffet for $18.99 weekdays and $21.99 weekends, where you can dig into Indian vegetarian, meat, and rice dishes to your heart’s content.

This Vaughan restaurant combines the best of both worlds with AYCE sushi in buffet form for $30.95 on weekdays and $33.95 on weekends, an extra dollar charge on holidays.

This Markham buffet with both Asian and Western items price jumps from $29.99 to $36.99 on weekends.

This buffet is one of Brampton’s best with over 120 items, space for over 300 guests, over 25 years of history, and a flat price of $25.99 seven days a week for unlimited kofta, curry, dosa and more.

For $27.99 on weekdays and $34.49 on weekends, this Brampton restaurant allows you sample all the wok-cooked delights you please, as well as teppanyaki and sushi items.