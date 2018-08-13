This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pi Co, Pho Mi Asia, Levetto, My Roti Place, Tondou

This week on DineSafe, a Vietnamese restaurant located near Yorkdale Mall was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. Pho Mi Asia landed an alarming 11 infractions, 2 being crucial.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Levetto (940 College St.)

Inspected on: August 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies.

Pi Co (2177 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Inspected on: August 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (333 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Burrito Bandidos (496 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pho Mi Asia (1008 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: August 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 5, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Wheat Sheaf (667 King St. West)

Inspected on: August 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Amato Pizza (429 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

de Floured (1250 College St.)

Inspected on: August 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Hocus Pocus Witchery (592 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1

Crucial infractions include: N/A

My Roti Place (406 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 1, Significant: 8, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: August 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tondou Ramen (596 College St.)