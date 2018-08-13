This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pi Co, Pho Mi Asia, Levetto, My Roti Place, Tondou

This week on DineSafe, a Vietnamese restaurant located near Yorkdale Mall was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. Pho Mi Asia landed an alarming 11 infractions, 2 being crucial.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Levetto (940 College St.)
- Inspected on: August 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies.
Pi Co (2177 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: August 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: August 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (333 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: August 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 5, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 1, Significant: 8, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food area.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.