This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Freshii, Tinuno, Tim Hortons, Congee Wong

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chain restaurants in Toronto landed in hot water with city health inspectors. Freshii, Tim Hortons and Ali Baba's were just a few of the spots who received conditional passes upon inspection.

Here's a look at the other Toronto restaurants that got busted by city health inspectors.

Caribbean Queen of Patties (1294 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Freshii (53 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: July 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Rancho Relaxo (529 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Congee Wong (10 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and used compromised container to re-serve low-risk food.

Crown Princess (1033 Bay St.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Dark Horse Espresso (416 Front St. East)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (382 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Grapefruit Moon (968 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (3270 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tinuno (31 Howard St.)

Inspected on: July 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Green Grotto (832 Bay St.)

Inspected on: August 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Grodzinski Bakery (3437 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: August 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: August 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Second Cup (518 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sushi Delight (461 Danforth Ave.)