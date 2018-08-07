This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Freshii, Tinuno, Tim Hortons, Congee Wong

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chain restaurants in Toronto landed in hot water with city health inspectors. Freshii, Tim Hortons and Ali Baba's were just a few of the spots who received conditional passes upon inspection.
Here's a look at the other Toronto restaurants that got busted by city health inspectors.
- Inspected on: July 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Freshii (53 Bloor St. East)
- Inspected on: July 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and used compromised container to re-serve low-risk food.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (382 Bloor St. East)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (3270 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Tinuno (31 Howard St.)
- Inspected on: July 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Hakka Wow (1433 Gerrard St. East)
- Inspected on: August 2, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Second Cup (518 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: August 2, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 2, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.