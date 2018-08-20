The top 5 new wine bars in Toronto

The latest wine bars to open in Toronto are on the cutting edge when it comes to vino, from “contact” wines that blur the traditional lines between white and red to blends of beer and wine. These new additions to Toronto’s lively bar scene will uncork, decant, and pour glasses of a wide range of varietals to your heart’s content.

Here are my picks for the top new wine bars in Toronto.

You can drink all day at this serene bar near Dundas and Ossington with plenty of snacks perfect for soaking up booze, like fries and delicious house sourdough. There are over 20 options for wine by the glass on an eclectic list that starts off with “a little glass of sparkling while you think…”

This Bloorcourt oasis used to be home to a Greek restaurant, but it now boasts a list of wines full of personality and even does wine-beer blends. There’s also one of the most beautiful patios in the back (and yes, there are real grapevines). The best part is, all wine is $9 by the glass from 5 - 6 p.m.

Try rare wines on the bottle list at this Dundas West restaurant specializing in charcuterie (what goes better with wine?) using their Coravin system, which taps wine bottles a glass at a time without opening them.

A list of light, crisp wines accompanies the seafood- and produce-forward menu at this Leslieville restaurant with a front patio and huge front window that’s perfect for watching the world pass by while sipping white.

There are over 30 wines available by the glass at this moody Italian restaurant, and a downstairs cellar that you can actually drink in is stocked with hundreds of bottles.