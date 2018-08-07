The top 5 new food trucks in Toronto

New Toronto food trucks for 2018 are going far above and beyond standard street food offerings you're use to. This summer, prepare to stuff your face with loaded tater tots, Greek donuts, pulled Jackfruit tacos and much more.

Here are my picks for the top new food trucks in Toronto.

Yes, Toronto is now home to a food truck that's all about your favourite childhood snack - tater tots. Get 'em plain with an assortment of dipping sauces, or be more adventurous with tots topped with bulgogi and kimchi.

Italian sandwiches, fresh pasta and an assortment of salads and snacks is what you'll find on this brick-wrapped food truck.

This orange truck is all about traditional Greek loukoumades (also known as honey balls). However, that's not all they serve. Find other Greek treats like bakalava or spinach and feta pies when you visit.

If you're hankering for BBQ, but are also vegan or vegetarian, this is your dream truck. Prepare to chow down on pulled Jackfruit tacos, veggie burgers and deep fried Buffalo cauliflower.

Get a taste of the Caribbean when you visit, as this truck specializes in authentic Jamaican-style jerk chicken. They are also doing jerk chicken poutines, jerk pork burgers and even jerk ribs. Yum!