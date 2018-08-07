Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto Food Trucks

The top 5 new food trucks in Toronto

Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
New Toronto food trucks for 2018 are going far above and beyond standard street food offerings you're use to. This summer, prepare to stuff your face with loaded tater tots, Greek donuts, pulled Jackfruit tacos and much more.

Here are my picks for the top new food trucks in Toronto.

Get Your Own Taters

Yes, Toronto is now home to a food truck that's all about your favourite childhood snack - tater tots. Get 'em plain with an assortment of dipping sauces, or be more adventurous with tots topped with bulgogi and kimchi. 

Andiamo Italian

Italian sandwiches, fresh pasta and an assortment of salads and snacks is what you'll find on this brick-wrapped food truck.

Aegean Honey Balls

This orange truck is all about traditional Greek loukoumades (also known as honey balls). However, that's not all they serve. Find other Greek treats like bakalava or spinach and feta pies when you visit.

Betty Lou's

If you're hankering for BBQ, but are also vegan or vegetarian, this is your dream truck. Prepare to chow down on pulled Jackfruit tacos, veggie burgers and deep fried Buffalo cauliflower.

What A Jerk

Get a taste of the Caribbean when you visit, as this truck specializes in authentic Jamaican-style jerk chicken. They are also doing jerk chicken poutines, jerk pork burgers and even jerk ribs. Yum!

To find out where trucks will be each day, visit Toronto Food Trucks or download the Food Trucks app for iPhone or Android.

Hector Vasquez

