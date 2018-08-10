You can now eat gold covered cheesecake in Toronto

If you love cheesecake, and you love doing the most, you can now combine your two passions.

This is because a popular Toronto cafe is now offering a gold cheesecake slice.

That's right: Eative Film Cafe, the makers of the famous gold ice cream cone, are now offering a slice of cheesecake wrapped in real gold―for a price of $20.

If you're looking to live your most extravagant life, but aren't much of a sweet tooth, don't worry! Eative says they plan to release a gold-wrapped burger and gold-wrapped sushi in the future.

Food trends in this city are getting more and more ridiculous every day. What's next, magical tea that changes colours when you drink it?