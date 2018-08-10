You can now eat gold covered cheesecake in Toronto
If you love cheesecake, and you love doing the most, you can now combine your two passions.
This is because a popular Toronto cafe is now offering a gold cheesecake slice.
That's right: Eative Film Cafe, the makers of the famous gold ice cream cone, are now offering a slice of cheesecake wrapped in real gold―for a price of $20.
If you're looking to live your most extravagant life, but aren't much of a sweet tooth, don't worry! Eative says they plan to release a gold-wrapped burger and gold-wrapped sushi in the future.
Food trends in this city are getting more and more ridiculous every day. What's next, magical tea that changes colours when you drink it?
Eative Film Cafe
