Downtown Toronto is getting a taiyaki soft serve
If you've never heard of taiyaki before, don't worry. You're about to see these traditional Japanese fish-shaped cakes flooding your timeline.
Toronto is getting its first taiyaki-based dessert shop across from Trinity Bellwoods next week, and it'll be serving up loads of these popular cakes in a way you've never seen.
Sukoi — which mixes two Japanese words 'koi' (which means fish) and 'sugoi' (which translates to amazing) — will be the first Toronto store to offer taiyaki with soft serve ice cream inside.
Usually filled with sweetened azuki bean paste, Sukoi's taiyaki lets customers choose between red bean, custard, or Nutella filings, then top it off with swirls of ice cream flavours like black bean or matcha.
Their menu also includes Toronto's first croissant taiyaki — a popular street food in Japan that makes taiyaki in buttery pastry form.
With summer close to an end (yes I said it), the best way to send off the warm weather might be with a new, fish-shaped, way to ingest ice cream.
Sukoi
Join the conversation Load comments