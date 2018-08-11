Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sukoi toronto

Downtown Toronto is getting a taiyaki soft serve

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've never heard of taiyaki before, don't worry. You're about to see these traditional Japanese fish-shaped cakes flooding your timeline. 

Toronto is getting its first taiyaki-based dessert shop across from Trinity Bellwoods next week, and it'll be serving up loads of these popular cakes in a way you've never seen.

A post shared by SuKoi Desserts (@sukoidesserts) on

Sukoi — which mixes two Japanese words 'koi' (which means fish) and 'sugoi' (which translates to amazing) — will be the first Toronto store to offer taiyaki with soft serve ice cream inside. 

A post shared by SuKoi Desserts (@sukoidesserts) on

Usually filled with sweetened azuki bean paste, Sukoi's taiyaki lets customers choose between red bean, custard, or Nutella filings, then top it off with swirls of ice cream flavours like black bean or matcha. 

sukoi torontoTheir menu also includes Toronto's first croissant taiyaki — a popular street food in Japan that makes taiyaki in buttery pastry form. 

With summer close to an end (yes I said it), the best way to send off the warm weather might be with a new, fish-shaped, way to ingest ice cream. 

Lead photo by

Sukoi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Toronto Waterfront Night Market has taken over Ontario Place

Downtown Toronto is getting a taiyaki soft serve

Taste of the Danforth brings the party to Greektown

Potato fast food chain Potatopia opening first Toronto location

You can now eat gold covered cheesecake in Toronto

Crowds line up for vegan cinnamon bun chain opening in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Korean Harvest Festival, Taste of the Danforth, Sweetery

A new food hall is coming to the Annex