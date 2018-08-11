Downtown Toronto is getting a taiyaki soft serve

If you've never heard of taiyaki before, don't worry. You're about to see these traditional Japanese fish-shaped cakes flooding your timeline.

Toronto is getting its first taiyaki-based dessert shop across from Trinity Bellwoods next week, and it'll be serving up loads of these popular cakes in a way you've never seen.

A post shared by SuKoi Desserts (@sukoidesserts) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Sukoi — which mixes two Japanese words 'koi' (which means fish) and 'sugoi' (which translates to amazing) — will be the first Toronto store to offer taiyaki with soft serve ice cream inside.

A post shared by SuKoi Desserts (@sukoidesserts) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

Usually filled with sweetened azuki bean paste, Sukoi's taiyaki lets customers choose between red bean, custard, or Nutella filings, then top it off with swirls of ice cream flavours like black bean or matcha.

Their menu also includes Toronto's first croissant taiyaki — a popular street food in Japan that makes taiyaki in buttery pastry form.

With summer close to an end (yes I said it), the best way to send off the warm weather might be with a new, fish-shaped, way to ingest ice cream.