Toronto startup has found a way to brew coffee just like tea

In today's fast-paced world, convenience is the name of the game, and a Toronto startup has developed a new way to make making coffee as easy as possible.

North York's Bean Post Coffee began with a belief that "people should be able to enjoy coffee without sacrificing their free time or the quality of their drink." The startup has now created a way to package coffee into small, individual filters that need only be dropped into hot water.

Bean Post is seeking to create convenience with their product by simplifying coffee-making into a one-step process, basically exactly like tea.

This also eliminates the need for a lot of fuss with the coffee maker, relying instead on hot water, a vessel of some sort (like a mug), and one of Bean Post's specialty coffee packets.

Bean Post offers bags of coffee in addition to the packets, all sustainably-sourced from places around the world. Each product is accompanied by a rundown of exactly where the bean comes from and the conditions that surround its harvesting.

Bean Post's coffee is currently available through online ordering, but if the new method proves popular, we may see more coffee packets popping up in mugs everywhere.