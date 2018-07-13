Laduree is opening a pastry laboratory in Toronto

Less than a year after opening its first location in Toronto, Ladurée has announced that it will also be opening up a "pastry laboratory" sometime next year.

The famous Parisian patisserie, which opened to steady crowds at Yorkdale Mall in December, confirmed to Retail Insider this week that it has already opened one such laboratory in Vancouver.

Ladurée International Pastry Chef Mickael de Monte has been transferred in from Paris to oversee the production of the lab — which is less "mad macaron scientist lair" than it sounds.

A post shared by LADUREE PARIS OFFICIEL (@maisonladuree) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:00am PDT

A Ladurée Pastry Laboratory is, essentially, just a very large and official bakery.

Each lab must be run by one of the brand's international pastry chefs, hence the arrival of de Monte. They produce cakes and pastries including plaisir sucré, millefeuille, chocolate éclairs and harmonie — all of which were previously unavailable in Canada.

You'll still have to hit the west coast to get such decadent goodies right now, but the first lab's licensee says that a Toronto Pastry Laboratory is expected to follow next year, in addition to more macaron store locations.