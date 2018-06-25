Toronto restaurant makes t-shirts out of bad reviews

What do you do when life gives you bad restaurant reviews? Make a shirt out of it.

One of Toronto's most popular barbecue spots in Leaside is turning online hate into wearable F–You's by selling a set of t-shirts with negative reviews printed on them.

Adamson Barbecue unveiled their new line of shirts on IG this weekend along with some other merch for sale.

The t-shirts, which cost $15 a pop, feature comments grabbed from Google Reviews and Trip Advisor that range from potentially constructive to just plain spiteful.

"Oily and greasy," says one comment from somebody named Giuseppe about Adamson's Texas-style BBQ. "Stay away from the artery clogging, oil dripping poison."

The eloquence of that comment seemed to have missed its mark, since it seems the t-shirts are drawing in more new customers than deterring them.

One Instagram user, @train.ben, commented on Adamson's post: "Guess what- because of this shirt I am now coming to try your food. That's how glorious a shirt it is."

The funniest bit of all may be the negative comments at the bottom part of the tee, which are designed to look like rave reviews of Academy award-winning movies.

"Beyond garbage," says one comment between a pair of regal laurels.

Most of the comments are from 2017, but something tells me there'll be plenty more online merch material by the end of this year.